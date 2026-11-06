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November issue of Black Voices is superb
By Chris Noonan Sturm,9 days ago
I want to thank the Cape Gazette for including the excellent free insert publication, Black Voices, in the newspaper I receive by mail. The recent November edition, which focused on voting rights, their history and current state, was superb. The articles are educational and well-researched, tightly and well written, full of facts and sources, and inspiring calls to continued education and action to ensure voting rights for all. Kudos and thank you to the Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice for publishing this excellent free resource for the community. Fellow readers, please consider donating to support their work to end racism and its corrosive consequences.