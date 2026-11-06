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A Geneticist Tells the Secrets of DNA Through Stories
9 days ago
Since geneticists Oswald Avery, Colin MacLeod, and Maclyn McCarty demonstrated that DNA was the inheritable material between organisms in 1944, scientists have explored how this molecule encodes information.1 This in turn led to technological advances, from restriction digestion and PCR to CRISPR and gene editing, that have been applied well beyond the research lab. DNA is increasingly used in disease diagnostics, ancestry, and forensics.
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