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Michigan Office of Rural Prosperity receives MSU Extension Key Partner Award
By Chelsea Dickens -,6 days ago
The Michigan Office of Rural Prosperity (ORP) has been honored with the MSU Extension Key Partner Award for their role in supporting rural communities across Michigan. Team members Sarah Lucas and Lisa Miller accepted the award during the Fall Extension Conference which took place Oct. 20-22, 2026, at the Kellogg Hotel and Conference Center in East Lansing, Michigan.