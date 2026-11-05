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Into to Stage Combat Masterclass
3 days ago
Get ready for our next Master Class, INTRO TO STAGE COMBAT with Alessandra Almanza!. Alessandra Almanza is an Orlando-based fight director, actor, and educator who holds the rank of Advanced Actor Combatant with the Society of American Fight Directors (SAFD), having earned training and/or recommended passes in all eight SAFD-recognized weapon styles. Her professional fight work credits feature productions with Theater West End,