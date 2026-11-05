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Why AI Adoption Depends on Business Processes, Not Just Technology
By Shashank Jaiswal,5 days ago
Businesses are investing in artificial intelligence to reduce manual work, improve customer service, and make everyday operations more efficient. New AI tools can process documents, answer customer questions, analyse information, and support business decisions within seconds. But introducing AI into a company does not automatically mean employees will use it....