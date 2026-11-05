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Blitzy Announces Collaboration with Microsoft to Accelerate Legacy Modernization and Software Development at Scale
By SD Times Newswire,4 days ago
Blitzy, an autonomous software development platform built for enterprise codebases, announced it will work with Microsoft Frontier Company to develop and deliver solutions aimed at helping enterprises understand, modernize, and continuously evolve software across large, interconnected application estates. As part of the collaboration, Blitzy will also integrate Microsoft Foundry, multiple...