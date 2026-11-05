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Kiro introduces Kiro Bots, goal-oriented agents
By David Rubinstein,5 days ago
In a major development for software engineering teams, Kiro has officially announced the general availability of Kiro bots within Kiro Crew. The release introduces named, long-running artificial intelligence agents designed to restructure how agentic engineering work is driven and structured. Rather than forcing developers to manage fragmented, short-lived task sessions, Kiro bots provide dedicated agents that maintain persistent memory and operate within tailored workspaces.