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Akron Early College High School celebrated with downtown parade
By Ryan Loew,9 days ago
Chants of “AECHS” echoed through downtown Akron on Thursday. Bookended by Akron’s safety forces, hundreds of Akron Early College High School students marched up South Main Street from near the Polsky Building to Lock 3, waving signs and pom poms in celebration of the school’s latest academic feat. The specialty school received five stars on the latest state report card and was the top-performing public high school in Ohio for the third consecutive year.