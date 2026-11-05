undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Poor Technology Rollouts Hurt Client Experience at Financial Institutions, Report Finds
By Staff,6 days ago
A new report from Go-Live Faster, a company that helps financial institutions test and launch new technology faster and with less risk, and Datos Insights, an intelligence and advisory company for financial services groups, reveals that nearly half of financial institutions report new technology rollouts have caused problems for clients.