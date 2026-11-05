undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
What ECPs Need to Know Before Expanding Their Practice
By Sarah McGoldrick,2 days ago
Watching a business grow is one of the most rewarding parts of being an owner, but knowing when and how to take that next big step can be a challenge. Through business operations and financial support, PECAA can help ECPs turn expansion ambitions into actionable plans. From developing a solid business strategy and navigating real estate negotiations to securing financing, PECAA helps lay the groundwork for sustainable growth. PECAA business operations advisor Kathy Long works directly with ECPs to help them take those first steps, and here Long shares her expert advice on recognizing when a business is ready to expand, preparing for the challenges ahead, and turning a growth vision into reality.