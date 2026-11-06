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Disney Is Testing Adorable Pixar ‘Cars’-Inspired Robots That Could Guide Guests to Parking Spaces at Its Theme Parks
By Todd Maurer,8 days ago
Imagine pulling into a Disney parking lot and seeing a character from Pixar’s Cars guiding you to an open parking space! That could soon become a reality. During Disney Accelerator Demo Day on November 3, 2026, The Walt Disney Company revealed that it’s working with robotics company FieldAI to test autonomous parking assistants inspired by its animated characters, making parking at Disney theme parks a little easier — and a lot more fun!