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World’s Largest Indoor Wooden Roller Coaster And More Coming to Kentucky Kingdom
By Dan Hower,4 days ago
Kentucky Kingdom is gearing up for a major transformation in 2027, highlighted by the debut of Midnight Showdown, billed as the world’s largest indoor wooden roller coaster. The new attraction will headline two newly themed lands as the Louisville amusement park completes a nearly $50 million transformation that has been five years in the making.