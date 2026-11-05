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New Indoor Coaster Coming To Dark Universe at Universal’s Epic Universe and More…
By Dan Hower,3 days ago
Universal Orlando is already planning its next major thrill ride. Just over a year after the highly anticipated opening of Universal Epic Universe, Universal has announced plans for an all-new indoor roller coaster coming to Dark Universe, adding another exciting attraction to the park’s monster-filled world. The upcoming coaster...