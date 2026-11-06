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Mail-In Ballots Reshape Talbot Council Race as Delean-Botkin Moves Into Third Place
By Spy Public Affairs Desk,9 days ago
A new count of mail-in ballots has dramatically changed the Talbot County Council election, moving Democrat Susan Delean-Botkin from sixth to third place and leaving Republican Frank Gunsallus outside the five leading positions. The latest unofficial results from the Maryland State Board of Elections show Democrat Pete Lesher leading with...