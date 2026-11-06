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Parker Washington hauls in a long touchdown on TNF
9 days ago
Jacksonville Jaguars WR Parker Washington had two catches, 61 yards, and a touchdown versus the Baltimore Ravens in Week 9. He was targeted a game-high seven times. Why It Matters: Four days after catching one pass for 16 yards, Washington hauled in just two of the seven balls sent his way on Thursday night. Fortunately for fantasy owners, one of those was a 50-yard catch-and-run just before halftime that ended in the end zone. It's the continuation of an up-and-down year for Washington, who has now logged three or fewer receptions four times this season. Based on how he finished 2025 and began 2026, that has to be considered a disappointment. He carries WR2 upside, but he doesn't have the type of weekly involvement you want to see from someone you're counting on each week.