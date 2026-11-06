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Emeka Egbuka fully practices Thursday
8 days ago
Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Emeka Egbuka (foot) was a full participant in practice Thursday, Nov. 5. Why it Matters: Egbuka appears to be on track to return after missing back-to-back games, and prior to the injury, he had become a focal point in the passing attack. Egbuka has 13 receptions on 25 targets in his last two games, and if he continues to have that level of usage, he should at least be a WR3 option.