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Sam Darnold not practicing Thursday
8 days ago
Seattle Seahawks QB Sam Darnold (quadriceps, ribs) did not practice Thursday, Nov. 5. Why it Matters: Darnold has already been ruled out for the Week 9 game against Arizona, and he could miss more time moving forward. Despite being limited at practice, Drew Lock (elbow) is expected to start, and he will be a viable QB2 option against a Cardinals' defense that he tossed three touchdowns against earlier this year.