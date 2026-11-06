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Baker Mayfield a full participant Thursday
8 days ago
Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield (thumb) was a full participant in practice Thursday, Nov. 5. Why it Matters: The Week 9 matchup against the Bears will be Mayfield's third game since returning from injury, and it might be the first time he actually has to throw the ball on a regular basis. With just 14 pass attempts over the last two games, it is tough to know what to expect out of Mayfield. Consider him a risky QB2.