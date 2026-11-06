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Blue Jays respond to Anthony Santander's Islamophobic Instagram stories
9 days ago
Anthony Santander posted Islamophobic content to his verified Instagram's stories on Wednesday, Nov. 4. The posts came after nationwide elections a day earlier. The Toronto Blue Jays outfielder was seen to have shared two reels to his personal page, one featuring Abdul El-Sayed, who won a highly-contested race for U.S. Senator in Michigan and in doing so became the first Muslim elected to the U.S. Senate. Screenshots of that video showed a caption that read, "America voted for Sharia (law) last night!" The other post seen in screenshots had a caption on the video that said, "Islam is not peaceful."