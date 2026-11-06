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Kenny Gainwell a full participant Thursday
8 days ago
Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB Kenny Gainwell (hip) was a full participant in practice Thursday, Nov. 5. Why it Matters: Gainwell was a full go after a limited practice on Wednesday, so he should be on the field in Week 9. He has been a big part of the offense in the last two games, but it remains to be seen if that was a sign of things to come or just a product of Tampa Bay's run-heavy approach those contests. For now, Gainwell has some potential as a flex option.