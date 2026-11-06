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Christian McCaffrey limited at Thursday's practice
8 days ago
San Francisco 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) was a limited participant in practice Thursday, Nov. 5. Why it Matters: Although there still hasn't been any indication that McCaffrey is in danger of missing the Week 9 contest, his status during Friday's session is worth monitoring. Assuming he does suit up, McCaffrey should be busy as both a runner and a receiver for a San Francisco offense that will likely have a depleted receiving corps.