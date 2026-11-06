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Rashee Rice logs a full practice Thursday
9 days ago
Kansas City Chiefs WR Rashee Rice (hamstring, knee) was a full participant in practice Thursday, Nov. 5. Why it Matters: Rice was upgraded after a limited practice Wednesday, and he should be ready to go in Week 9. Rice has delivered solid results when he has been able to play this year, and he should be one of the main weapons against the Jets. Rice should have a decent chance at WR2 production.