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University of Idaho Campus Earns First-Ever University Historic District in State
By Ray Nakamura,7 days ago
The University of Idaho's Moscow campus has officially joined the National Register of Historic Places, with the National Park Service approving the University of Idaho Historic District on Oct. 1. The roughly 188-acre district is Idaho's first university historic district to earn the designation, covering academic buildings, residence halls, agricultural facilities and campus landscapes tied to the school's development between 1900 and 1976.