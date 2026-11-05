undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Plainfield's Mapp to Defend Democratic Chair Post as Bright Eyes Council Seat
By Desiree Washington,6 days ago
Plainfield has three City Council seats scheduled for election in 2027. Mayor Adrian Mapp says he also plans to seek another term as chair of the Plainfield Democratic City Committee, while he expects newly appointed Third Ward Councilwoman Robin Bright to run for the council seat. Mapp made the announcement at Democratic headquarters.