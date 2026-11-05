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MARNI Turns HOKA’s Clifton 11 Into an Everyday Fashion Runner
By Doreen Albuerne,4 days ago
HOKA and MARNI have made a second shoe together, and this time it’s the Clifton, the daily trainer that has anchored HOKA’s cushioned running line since 2014. The Clifton MARNI takes the brand’s newest version, the Clifton 11, and dresses it in bright orange, black-on-black, and off-white. All three are meant for everyday wear as much as running.