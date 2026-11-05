undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
AQ Podcast | María Corina Machado Is Back. Now What?
By Editorial Board,5 days ago
Since María Corina Machado returned to Venezuela on October 25, the country’s politics feel different. Many hope the opposition leader and Nobel Peace Prize laureate will speed up Venezuela’s return to democracy. Since Nicolás Maduro’s capture in January, the interim government of Delcy Rodríguez has passed an amnesty law, released hundreds of political prisoners, and joined U.S.-backed talks with part of the opposition. Yet much of the old system is still standing. Many officials who ran the regime’s security apparatus remain in their posts, Foro Penal counts more than 300 political prisoners, and there is still no date for a presidential election.