undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
1984 O’Day 26’ Sailboat – 25th Anniversary Edition
3 days ago
Well-equipped trailerable sailboat w/ mainsail, roller-furling jib, wheel steering, and swing keel (32" draft). Sleeps six and includes head w/ holding tank, galley, sinks w /pressure water, icebox, full cushions, inflatable dinghy, custom stern seat, and cockpit cushions. Yamaha 9.9HP four-stroke long-shaft outboard w/ electric start and remote throttle. $2,000 Contact B. Byers at 41O.370.2407 or [email protected].