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Levi’s Opens New Michigan Avenue Flagship in Chicago
By Derick Ruiz,7 days ago
Levi’s is celebrating its connection to Chicago with the opening of a new flagship store on Michigan Avenue, bringing together local artists, businesses, and cultural institutions for a citywide celebration. Among the highlights is an exclusive capsule collection by Chicago fashion designer Ron Louis, known for his custom denim, streetwear, and signature “Blue Tag” work.
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