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Mikheyev’s two goals lead Lightning to 4-1 win over Chicago
By Justin G.,8 days ago
The Tampa Bay Lightning were undisputedly better than the Chicago Blackhawks on paper heading into their game on Thursday night. That doesn’t always translate to a victory in a league where the difference between great and terrible is razor thin. The Lightning avoided the upset as they scored twice in the first and twice in the third to beat Chicago, 4-1. Andrei Vasilevskiy celebrated his 600th career start with a 24-save effort to pick up the victory.