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Blackhawks at Lightning Preview: Be wary the desperate team
By Justin G.,6 days ago
TV/Stream/Radio: The Spot, CHSN, ESPN+, 102.5 The Bone. This was supposed to be the year, right? Chicago was supposed to be done acquiring talent and start putting it to use. After four seasons of drafting in the top ten, they actually traded their pick away for Bo Byram. Nothing says we’re ready to compete like giving away a top-five pick for a veteran (even if he is still relatively young). Instead of draft lottery speculation, ‘Hawks fans were supposed to be keeping an eye on playoff races when the snow started melting in the Windy City this spring.