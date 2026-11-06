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Volleyball Clinches Eighth Seed in GAC Tournament Following Regular-Season Finale at Oklahoma Baptist
8 days ago
SHAWNEE, Okla. – East Central University volleyball wrapped up its 2026 Great American Conference regular-season schedule Thursday evening, traveling to Shawnee to take on top-ranked Oklahoma Baptist. The Tigers showed flashes of momentum throughout the match but were unable to push the contest to a fifth set, falling 3-1 to the Bisons with set scores of 25-20, 18-25, 25-18 and 25-16. Despite the loss, the Tigers (11-18, 6-10 GAC) secured the eighth and final seed in next week's GAC Championship Tournament based on results from around the conference, keeping their season alive and earning a postseason opportunity.
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