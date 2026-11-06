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Designing capital for local markets
By Isaac Silk,8 days ago
Host Joy Anderson challenges the financial sector’s fixation on the next “shiny” financial product, arguing that what is needed is better alignment between capital structures and the markets they are intended to serve. She is then joined by Sustainable Business Consulting’s Gladys Kivati to discuss her work. Joy and Gladys move the conversation beyond counting how many women receive financing to ask: does investment actually change who sets prices, controls information, captures value, and exercises economic power?