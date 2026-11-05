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Lighthouse Studios Expands Creator-Led YouTube Networks
6 days ago
Lighthouse Studios is developing creator-led entertainment networks on YouTube through joint ventures with established digital creators and media brands. Its first major partnership with Lyrical Lemonade and director Cole Bennett combines creative direction and existing audiences with production financing and operational support. The company aims to develop recurring entertainment programming while giving participating creators opportunities to earn revenue beyond individual video productions.