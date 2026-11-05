undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Jim Phillips Joins Gerald Brisco and JBL to Talk Ray Stevens
By JP Zarka,6 days ago
Jim Phillips has spent years helping professional wrestlers tell their stories. In an episode released on November 5th, 2026, our senior author joined Gerald Brisco and former WWE Champion John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) on Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw for a conversation about Ray Stevens, a performer whose reputation reached far beyond the territories where he wrestled. The discussion gave Brisco an opportunity to explain how Stevens once influenced a career decision of his own. We are proud to share Jim’s appearance, which also offers a look at the listening and research behind his work for Pro Wrestling Stories.