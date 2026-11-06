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Whitehorn’s double-double leads Women’s Basketball to 79-52 win over NAU
8 days ago
TEMPE – Ruby Whitehorn showed early signs of why many national women’s basketball analysts predicted her arrival in Tempe could mean big-time success for the Sun Devil women’s basketball team this season. In ASU’s 79-52 win over Northern Arizona on Thursday night, Whitehorn had games highs in points (25/11-13 FGs, 3-3 FTs) and rebounds (10) in helping the Sun Devils improve to 2-0. Contributions came from the entire team as eight players logged double-digit totals in minutes. Rashunda Jones scored 11 points and had six rebounds to go with game highs in assists (six) and steals (four). Madison Morson (nine points), Heloisa Carrera (eight points), McKinna Brackens (eight points) and Ayanna-Sarai Darrington (eight points) also added significant scoring contributions.