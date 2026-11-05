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Fidelity FBTC: $199.9M Bitcoin ETF Outflow
5 days ago
Fidelity ($FBTC) posted a -$199.9 million daily flow on November 6, 2026, per Farside Investors. Bitcoin sits at $76116.86 below both the EMA50 at $78472.16 and EMA200 at $80743.92, confirming the bearish trend structure while MACD registers a death cross at -273.83. Price remains inside the Bollinger Bands with the lower band at $74632.93 acting as immediate support and the upper band at $81392.19 as resistance; RSI at 37.45 shows neutral momentum without oversold conditions. The outflow arrives as price tests the lower half of the range, increasing the probability of a quick probe toward the $74632.93 band before any sustained recovery attempt.