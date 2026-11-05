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VanEck: $23.6M Bitcoin ETF Outflow
5 days ago
VanEck ($HODL) recorded a 23.6 million dollar outflow in the latest Bitcoin ETF daily flow data released by Farside Investors on November 6, 2026. Bitcoin sits at $76,166.59 beneath both the EMA50 at $78,474.11 and EMA200 at $80,744.41, locking in the bearish trend structure while the MACD death cross at -269.86 reinforces downside momentum. Price remains inside the Bollinger Bands with the lower band at $74,641.22 acting as immediate support and the upper band at $81,388.87 as short-term resistance; RSI at 37.82 leaves room for further downside before any oversold bounce materializes.