undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
LOCAL/LIVE -11/17/26 – THE SAINTED PATRONS
4 days ago
Join Music Director Sid and Milwaukee Records Matt Wild for another Local/Live with The Sainted Patrons. The Sainted Patrons are a rhythm and soul trio out of Milwaukee Wisconsin. Made of up of Al Luening on Guitar/Vocals, Jim Dier on Bass Guitar, and Wade Liljegren on Drum Kit. The band writes original songs inspired by the sounds of Fame Studios, Stax, and Motown. Since 2018 the band has played shows in Chicago, North Carolina, California and numerous tavern and festival shows in our home state of Wisconsin..