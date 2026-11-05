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Jonathan Taylor Trade Rumors: Are the Denver Broncos Pursuing Colts Star RB Ahead of NFL Trade Deadline?
By Santiago Leon,7 days ago
Jonathan Taylor trade rumors involving the Denver Broncos are drawing attention ahead of the NFL’s November 10 deadline. The Indianapolis Colts running back has been connected to Denver in speculation, but no trade has been confirmed. Are the Denver Broncos Trading for Jonathan Taylor?. The Denver Broncos have been...