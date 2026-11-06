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WB All-Star Mayhem Announced With 100+ Characters From Nine Animated Shows
By William Saw,9 days ago
WB All-Star Mayhem is a new free-to-play mobile idle RPG from Kabam that brings together characters from nine Warner Bros. animated series. Limited regional testing begins this November on iOS and Android in select markets, with broader availability to follow. Developed under license from Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, the game...