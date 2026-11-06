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Meet T-Bone and Solo, the Cleveland comedians behind viral ‘Culture Swap’ videos
By Gennifer Harding-Gosnell,9 days ago
Cleveland’s prominence on social media is getting a major boost from the antics of two local comedy stars whose videos spotlighting and breaking down racial stereotypes have gone viral. Over 4.5 million viewers have watched the online series “Culture Swap” featuring Timothy Sweeney, or “T-Bone,” and David Bost, or...
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