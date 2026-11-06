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Downtown design review board to consider new black awning covering at 100 North Santa Fe Avenue
8 days ago
The Business Improvement District Design Review Board will consider Application #CC26-020, filed by Dagney Stromberg on behalf of All In One Enterprises LLC, which requests a Certificate of Compatibility to replace the green fabric covering on the awning at the building's southwest corner with a black fabric covering and associated signage.