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Driving the Valley: A Journey Through Shenandoah Valley History
6 days ago
Route 11 is an historic road – one of the oldest in America – that was literally a beaten path used by Native Americans for trading. Later, it led German and Scots-Irish families from Pennsylvania to settle in the Valley. Those settlers built stone farmhouses and mills – some that can still be seen today. Prior to the presidency, a young George Washington surveyed the lands, and a hundred years later, those fertile fields earned the Shenandoah Valley the moniker “Breadbasket of the Confederacy.”
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