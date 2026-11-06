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Oregon Coast Sneaker Wave Alerts - Higher Risk North Coast, 20-ft Waves Possible Later
8 days ago
(Pacific City, Oregon) - There is a high threat of sneaker waves from Friday, November 6 through Sunday, November 8 along the entire Oregon coast, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). While there may be temporary lulls between wave events, the danger will persist throughout the weekend as multiple west swell systems move through coastal waters.