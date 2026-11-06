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Aztecs Fall 2-0 at No. 22 Utah State
9 days ago
LOGAN, Utah – The San Diego State women’s soccer team (10-4-3, 4-2-2 Pac-12) came up short at No. 22 Utah State (13-3-3, 6-1-1 Pac-12) by a 2-0 score on Thursday night. Both defenses were able to prevent the opposing offense from scoring in the first half. San Diego State started on the attack and Naima Castro forced Utah State goalkeeper Ivy Nystrom to make her first save just 39 seconds into the match. Kailey Carlen made her first save of the night on a shot by Summer Diamond early in the eighth minute. Ten minutes later, Alexyz Nakamoto had the Aztecs’ second and final shot on goal of the night. It was saved.