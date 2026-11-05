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Newsom announces he will commute sentences of inmates on California's death row
By KQED,7 days ago
California Governor Gavin Newsom announced today that he is commuting all 548 death sentences on the books in his state. He is reducing all of the sentences to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The governor says California's death row is the largest in the Western hemisphere. Now, this action comes during a renewed national debate about capital punishment, following the recent botched execution attempt of a woman convicted of murder in Tennessee and also following the Trump administration's talk of livestreaming an execution at Fort Hood. That proposal was later rejected by President Trump. Scott Shafer of member station KQED is following the California governor's action today and joins us now. Hi, Scott.