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Zay Harding: Mapping Hope Across Seven Continents
7 days ago
Most television hosts chase the next dramatic landscape or high-stakes challenge. Zay Harding has spent more than 25 years doing something quieter and, in many ways, more demanding: seeking out the people quietly rewriting the future. As host of CBS’s Saturday-morning series The Visioneers with Zay Harding, he travels the globe introducing viewers to adult, teen, and child innovators who are turning environmental challenges into practical solutions. In a media climate often heavy with crisis, Harding’s work offers something rarer—proof that progress is already under way.