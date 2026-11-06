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Jack Setton, Pioneering Yacht Owner: 1949-2026
By Diane M. Byrne,9 days ago
Jack Setton, a prolific yacht owner and an especially trailblazing superyacht owner, died on November 4. He was 77 years old. Born 1949 in France, Setton—who some also called Jacky Setton—developed a fascination with boats in the late 1960s. That’s when he and his father learned about the Magnum 27, the legendary offshore powerboat by the late Don Aronow. Simultaneously having a love of speed, young Setton and his father decided to commission a similar project from a designer closer to home. The design featured some modifications, though, swapping out the stern drives for outboards and reducing weight. The resulting boat took shape on U.S. soil as the Setton Bullit 298, an apt name for a fast craft. The design launched Setton Boats and become a successful series during the 1970s and 1980s. Additionally, the U.S. Navy used the Setton Bullit 298 as a test subject, dropping her from aircraft.