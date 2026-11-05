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NAACP New York State Conference Statement On The 2026 Midterm Election Results
5 days ago
In response to the 2026 Midterm Election results, the NAACP New York State Conference issued the following statement:. “Yesterday, voters across New York exercised their fundamental right to vote. In communities throughout our state, Black New Yorkers demonstrated once again that when we organize, our voices will not be silenced. But one thing is true, turnout among Black New Yorkers shows that there is still more work to be done to draw excitement and energy. Campaigns must do everything they can to speak to voters, engage them, and meet them where they are.