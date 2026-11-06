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SCHS’s Belle Ivester to compete in State Cross Country Meet on Saturday, Nov. 7th
By Chad Dorsett,8 days ago
(L-R): Head Coach Trey Jenkins, Belle Ivester, and Assistant Coach Griffin Stephens. The Stephens County High School (SCHS) Cross Country team finished its season at the GHSA Class AAA Sectional B Championships in Rome, Georgia, on Saturday, October 31. Last night on the Crunch Time radio program, SCHS Cross Country Head Coach Trey Jenkins spoke about the season.